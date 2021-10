About 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, a southbound vehicle stuck a southbound Amish buggy seven miles north of Jerico Springs on Hwy. 97 seriously injuring the passenger, Elizabeth Swartz, 18, El Dorado Springs. The buggy driver, Johnny C. Schwartz. 23, was not injured.

The passenger was lifeflighted to a Springfield hospital.

The driver who struck the buggy left the scene before the Highway Patrol arrived.