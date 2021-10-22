On Sept. 17, 2021, officers responded to 215 West Hightower concerning a check the well-being.

Upon arrival officers located Johnnie D. Billings, 56, of El Dorado Springs, deceased inside the home. The investigation revealed the theft of a black 2006 Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle.

Investigators for the Missouri State Highway Patrol are assisting in the investigation.

On Sept. 18, 2021, officers recovered the motorcycle in rural El Dorado Springs with the assistance of concerned citizens.

On Oct. 14, investigators arrested Andrew Vessey for the probable cause of Murder 2nd Degree. He was transported to the Cedar County Jail. Officers completed probable cause statements concerning this investigation.

On Oct. 15, 2021, officers received Cedar County Warrants for Alexander J. Masters, 22, and Andrew G. Vessey, 34, of El Dorado Springs, charging them with Murder 2nd Degree, Burglary 1st Degree, and Armed Criminal Action with a $500,000. bond.

Masters and Vessey are being held at the Cedar County Jail pending bond and court appearances.

Released by:

Jarrod D. Schiereck

Chief of Police