Registration for the baby contest will begin at 10 a.m. at the Civic Center on Saturday, July 24. Age categories will be as follows: 0-3 month, 3-6 months, 6-12 months and 12-18 months. There will be a boy and girl group in each age category. There will be a $5 charge for each child. The contest will then begin at 11 a.m.

Every baby that is registered will receive a happy meal coupon from McDonalds. For more information you can contact Julie j_jeffrey_6470@students.fortscott.edu.