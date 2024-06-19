NEW HEAD FOOTBALL COACH – The El Dorado Springs R-2 Board of Education, is honored to announce the hiring of our next High School Football Coach, Eddie Long. Coach Long is a native of El Dorado Springs and returns home after coaching at Lamar for the past four years.

Prior to his time at Lamar, Coach Long spent 3 years as part of the El Dorado Springs staff and a year before that at Rich Hill. He also has experience working at Benedictine College, aiding with their strength and conditioning program and their junior varsity defense.

Coach Long is a 2003 graduate of El Dorado Springs and obtained his Sports Management degree from Benedictine College where he was a four-year letter-winner, an All-Conference player, and a Victory Sports Network Honorable Mention All-American. He also received numerous team awards while attending and playing at Benedictine.

As a coach, his most recent experience is being an assistant for the defense at Lamar High School, where he played a pivotal role in helping aid the team to two state championships in the past three years.

Eddie is married to Ashley (Bell) Long for the last 11 years and they have three children, Easton (10), Annabelle (7), and Elise (2). When not coaching, you can find Eddie being a sports dad watching his kids play sports as well as spending time with family.

Coach Long is excited to continue to build on the foundation that has been established as well as instill many of the cultural aspects he has learned over the past two decades in playing and coaching football.

We congratulate Coach Long and welcome him back to the Bulldog family.