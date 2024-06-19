NO STRANGER TO ECS – El Dorado Christian School is excited to announce that Chelsey Nissley has accepted the principal position for the 2024-25 school year! This will be Chelsey’s ninth year in education. She has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in special education from Missouri State University. When asked what she is most excited about becoming principal, Chelsey said, “I am most excited to see what God has planned for this school year. I know He is going to do big things, and I am just excited to be His hands and feet!” She is also excited to help create an environment of opportunities for all students and teachers to learn and grow stronger spiritually and academically.

Chelsey’s favorite Bible verse is Psalms 27:4 because it reminds her that if she can ask only one thing from the Lord it is to just simply sit at His feet, gazing on His beauty and seeking Him instead of getting caught up in worldly things.

Her love for ECS runs deep as not only has she taught at ECS, but she also attended ECS as a student for 12 years.

Chelsey is the loving wife of Chad Nissley and mother to Landon, Danielle and Levi Nissley.

Krystal Wyant, former principal will help with administrative duties.