CHAMBER SUPPORTS LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT – On Friday, May 6, the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce which represents, businesses, organizations and the City held a Back the Blue appreciation day. The law enforcement officers and staff were treated to a lunch at the El Dorado Mexican Restaurant and swag bags with donations from businesses and organizations.

Representative from the city attended as did State Representative candidates Dane Diehl and Dennis Turner.

The chamber recognizes the hard work and commitment to making our community a safe place. THANK YOU to our officers and supporting staff and to Chief Jarrod Schiereck for his leadership.

Pictured (from left) Joe Trussell, Vicki Hillsman, Cary Chambers, Toshua McCormick, Debbie Floyd, Heather Brown, Chief Schiereck, Officer Waterhouse and Kathy Grant.

(Photo, right) Chief Schiereck received a proclamation on behalf of the El Dorado Springs Police Department