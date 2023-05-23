On May 22, the El Dorado Springs Police Department was surprised by Gary Vickers (Vietnam Veteran), Gene Dale (WW2 Veteran), Greg Girven (Desert Storm Veteran) and Michael Matzke Jr (Olympia Fire Department), with the posting of the Battle Worn Blue Line Flag in front of the station. This is in recognition of last week’s Nation Police Week, May 14, 2023 to May 20, 2023. This flag will be displayed this week to be a reminder of the fallen Peace Officers of our County, State and Nation. I would like to thank Mr Vickers and his family for allowing us the honor to display such a deeply moving Battle Worn Flag.

Respectfully,

Jarrod Schiereck, Chief of Police