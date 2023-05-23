VFW Post 257 will conduct a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the El Dorado Springs City Cemetery. The public and especially all veterans are encouraged to attend. Feel free to bring a lawn chair.

This is an opportunity for our community to come together and show our pride and patriotism as well as our gratitude. Let us never forget those brave women and men who sacrificed so much to preserve our freedom.