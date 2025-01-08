Farmers and Linemen Stand Strong as Winter Storm Hits Cedar County

by Melanie Chance

As severe winter weather approached Cedar County, local farmers and linemen prepared for the challenges that would lie ahead. For farmers, this crucial time of year demands heightened vigilance as they ensure their livestock, such as newborn calves, can withstand the frigid temperatures.

Taking care of livestock during extreme weather is no small task. Farmers must check on their livestock regularly, ensuring that all animals, especially cows, receive the adequate attention, shelter, and care they need. One local farmer shared his experience, emphasizing the challenges of such conditions: “I had to get up early to get started, and losing power, things become even more complicated. With baby calves trying to survive these conditions, you’re not only worried about what’s going on inside your home with your family, but also what’s happening outside with your livestock.” During this harsh weather, this farmer welcomed two baby calves, both of whom faced uncertain fates. To provide the necessary warmth and protection, he even had to provide shelter for them for the night.

From the experiences shared by this farmer, it’s evident that his day starts long before he steps into his full-time job. For many farmers, the farm isn’t merely a side endeavor; it’s their lifeblood. Before heading off to their external jobs, they dedicate significant hours to tending to their land and livestock, ensuring that everything is well cared for before the rest of the world wakes up. For them, these actions are not just routine; they can mean the difference between life and death for the youngest members of their herds. This stark reality is a burden that many farmers face each winter. Each season brings new worries; no matter how prepared they feel, the harsh elements of winter often introduce unforeseen challenges that demand immediate attention and adaptation.

The challenges extend beyond the farm. While utilities such as Liberty Utilities also service the area, we reached out to Aaron Ash, the general manager at Sac Osage Coop in El Dorado Springs, for insights on the current situation. The cooperative services nine counties, and in just 24 hours, over 1,655 members were left without power due to the severe weather conditions. With a total of 18 linemen braving the elements to restore electricity, along with three additional staff working in the office to manage material routes and logistics, a full team effort is required to get the job done. “We had other office workers come in answering the phones,” Ash explained.

When asked about the community’s response, Ash shared, “We have been overwhelmed with gratitude from our members who are deeply appreciative of our linemen working tirelessly in such harsh conditions. These brave individuals are out there battling the elements to ensure that everyone gets their power back; their dedication is truly inspiring.” When asked if the linemen were finally able to rest, Ash added, “No, they all showed up today ready to work.”

In Cedar County and rural America, where hard work is a way of life, it’s essential to recognize the tireless efforts of both farmers and linemen. The next time you see a farmer in a tractor tending to their fields or herding livestock or a lineman out on the road working in adverse conditions, take a moment to express your gratitude. A simple “thank you,” a prayer for their safety, or even buying them a meal, can go a long way in showing appreciation for their hard work and dedication during this challenging season.