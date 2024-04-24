The end of April has a full card of activities

• April 26 – Missouri Secretary of State will speak at the Preserve the Vision banquet during the El Dorado Springs Church of God (Holiness) at 5 p.m. in the Family Center. There may be a few tickets available.

• April 26 – 27 -El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce City Wide Garage Sale. See participants on page 10.

• April 27 – Lions Club Breakfast Buffett. 7 – 11 a.m. at the Lions Club building 1009 S. Jackson. Pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage and eggs. Cost is a free will donation.

• April 27 – Caplinger Mills – Sac Fest Spring Fling. One day only. Bouncy houses for the kids, family activities.

• April 27 – Fugate Motors – Hot Rod Day 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bright futures fund raiser – hamburgers and hotdogs – 54 cruisers rifle raffle tickets -Fugate Motors sponsored race cars.