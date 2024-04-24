Supposedly, Sunday night was the last night anyone would have to worry about bringing in their potted plants. I brought in mine, but some of mine should have been in the ground a long time ago.

I was half-way back to my car from the coronation at the Prom when I realized that the Queen and the Jester were cousins. I don’t know if that is significant, but I also don’t know if it has ever happened before. Who is the keeper of Prom Trivia? For instance, how long has the Jester been included with the prom royalty? Longer than 20 years, I’m sure. Who was the first Jester?

Davis tells me that he has some great ideas for the 2024 Picnic T-shirt, Also, he’ll get the Cedar Series all wound up and we’ll have a big honkin’ trophy for the winner.

We bought three counter tops from Pizza Hut last week. If you weren’t aware, Pizza Hut is remodeling and pulled everything out of the dining area and sat it in the driveway. Our three purchases will become permanent fixtures in our studio KSL