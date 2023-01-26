During the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board meeting on Wed. Jan. 18, Hospital CEO Terry Nichols took board members and other attendees on a walk through the hospital to explain his idea about how certain things could be changed for efficiency.

The Hospital Board of Trustees usually meets in the classroom. On this particular meeting day, half the classroom was filled with exercise equipment. Nichols explained that cardiac rehab was moving to the hospital and out of the medical mall. He said that people who need cardiac re-hab should be in a hospital setting. He said that Senior Life solutions would move into the area of the medical mall where cardiac re-hab has been.

Nichols said that the remodeling should take about three years and could begin in about 18 months.

Nichols also reported that the hospital was now staffed by 134 employees.

Carla Gilbert gave the budget report.