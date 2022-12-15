In a vote of 6 – 1, the El Dorado Springs R-II School passed a policy that authorizes the use of school protection officers at their meeting Thursday, Dec. 9. The policy is as follows:

The Superintendent or designee is responsible for developing an Emergency Preparedness Plan. This plan will be developed with input from both internal and external stakeholders. Officials experienced in various forms of emergency preparedness will be utilized to help prepare this plan. The plan will cover all anticipated areas of Emergency Preparedness at the District and building level, and it will be reviewed by the board on an annual basis.

As a part of this plan. Emergency drills will be practiced and recorded, to at least the minimum standards of law. District officials are encouraged to work with local emergency management officials during the planning and practice of drills.

A component of the Emergency Preparedness Plan will be the potential utilization of District facilities for community access in emergency situations. The District may adopt a community emergency plan, which allows the use of school resources to provide relief to the community, with the approval of the Superintendent or designee, in the event of a community emergency. If school resources are used for a community emergency, the Board must review the occurrence within 30 days, or as soon as possible.

The Board authorized the Superintendent to designate one or more elementary of secondary school teachers or administrators as a school protection officer after meeting the requirements of 160.665, RSMo. The responsibilities and duties of a school protection officer are voluntary and in addition to the normal responsibilities and duties of the teacher or administrator. The Board authorizes the Superintend to remove individuals from a school protection office assignment in accordance with law.

The board also passed the board manual, the CSIP, the Covid Strategic Plan and the final audit report as well as K-12 math priority stands.

The board expressed gratitude to the El Dorado Springs Booster Club for its donation to purchase a new wrestling mat.

Superintendent Heath Oats discussed the re-location of the bus barn.

The Board opened bids on the restroom/concession stand projects on Dec. 7, and declined to accept any of the bids presented because they were significantly over budget, the lowest bid being just over $2,000,000 . He said that was too much money and he was working on plan B which was to spend money on the roof. He said it is the first priority over the restrooms and concession stand. No action was taken.

The board also addressed the issue of open enrollment which would allow students from other distracts to attend the El Dorado Springs R-II school leaving the district boundaries for the sole purpose of taxation. No action was taken

The board awarded the bid of a surplus piano to Amy Bruce. The board also listed the following items as surplus property: warmer table, 16×24 storage shed, air rifles – 5 Pumpmaster 760.177 Caliber Pellet/bb, Crossman 2100 Classic.177 Caliber Pellet/bb Repeater, Crossman 2100 Classic.177 Caliber Pellett/bb Repeater w/Tasco 3-7×20 scope, 4 Daisy Powerline.177 Caliber Pellet/bb Repeater, 3 Daisy Powerline 717.177 Caliber Pellet Pistol, Crossman 1008.177 Caliber Pellet Pistol, 8 pair earmuffs.

Board members present were: Josh Floyd, Craig Carpenter, RJ Kinnett, Nathan Murry, Justin Jacob, Mike Schmitt and Mark Burley.