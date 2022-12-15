El Dorado Springs Community Foundation will beautify El Dorado Springs with a mass planting of 1,000 daffodil bulbs to bloom in spring 2023 to commemorate the spirit of philanthropy across the region. The Daffodil Project is a joint effort between the El Dorado Springs Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023 by providing 50,000 daffodil bulbs, which are being planted in more than 40 communities this fall.

The daffodils have been planted at the El Dorado Springs R2 School, Cedar County Memorial Hospital, and Lyon’s Park. Amy Ford, Agriculture Teacher, and her students have received and planted the daffodil bulbs in our community. The CFO has sponsored the planting, site preparation and related efforts with a ($1,000) grant made possible by the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation administered by the CFO in partnership with Commerce Trust.

Daffodils were selected for this anniversary project because they naturally spread and multiply over time as a symbol of the impact philanthropy and planned giving have on communities that support the CFO’s 53-member network of affiliate foundations.

“We are so excited to participate in this project to demonstrate local philanthropy and charitable contributions in our community. We are grateful for the leadership and support provided to us by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and for the opportunity to be a part of this project” said El Dorado Springs Community Foundation President, Kay Forest.

The CFO was founded in 1973 by members of the Greene County Estate Planning Council. Its initial assets of $1,500 have grown to $375 million as of June 30. During that same time, the CFO and its affiliate foundations have made more than $500 million in grants and distributions. In 2023, the Affiliate network will mark its 30th anniversary dating to the Nixa Community Foundation’s founding in 1993.

The El Dorado Springs Community Foundation was founded in 2001 and currently has assets of approximately $1 million.

