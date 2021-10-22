Boil all drinking water or use bottled water

Your public water system is under a boil water advisory. You are advised to take the following actions:

1. Boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use. Use only boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, diluting fruit juices and all other food preparations or consumption.

2. Let water cool sufficiently before drinking.

3. If water cannot be boiled, use or provide an alternative water course such as bottled water.

4. Do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker or use any ice made with unboiled water from this system. Remake ice cubes with boiled water or buy ice.

5. Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing or using backyard pools so water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

E-Coli warning boil water advisory

The El Dorado Springs, ID# MO5010241, located in Cedar County has issued a boil water advisory for their customers.

The boil water advisory was issued on Oct. 14, because E. Coli bacteria was detected in a routine water sample collected on the following date: Oct. 12. E. Coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. On Oct. 15, repeat samples were collected to verify the presence of total coliform bacteria in the distribution system. While we await further repeat sample results, this boil water advisory remains in effect.

Human pathogens in these wastes can cause short-term effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms. The may pose a greater health risk for infants, young children, the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA’s safe drinking water hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

This advisory will remain in effect until water samples indicate the contaminant is no longer present. You will be notified when the boil advisory is lifted. You can reach the staff of your water system by calling: Randy Ridgeway at 417/876-4821.

For additional information, you may contact the Southwest Regional Office at 417/891-4300 or the Public Drinking Water branch at 573/526-6925.