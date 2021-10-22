The El Dorado Springs Christmas Basket project is a program that provides food for families and gifts for children age 16 and younger who live in the El Dorado Springs School District and are in need of holiday assistance.

Applications for Christmas Baskets will be available at the Health Dept. in El Dorado Springs in the Southside Medical Mall and from school counselors beginning Oct. 25.

To qualify for assistance, recipients must live in the El Dorado Springs School District and must be receiving public assistance (Food Stamps and/or TANF).

Applications must be completed and returned to the El Dorado Health Dept. or mailed to Cedar County Health Dept., 1317 S Hwy 32, El Dorado Springs, MO 64744 to arrive no later than noon on November 15.

Only the first 200 eligible applicants will be guaranteed a basket so return completed applications early!

Confirmation letters will be mailed to each eligible family on Monday, Dec 6.

A minister may refer recipients by completing the lower portion of the application and getting the recipient’s signature and information to submit by the deadline.