From the El Dorado Springs Sun Newsroom

Cedar County, Mo. – The Cedar County Circuit Court has amended bond conditions for Davis Long, in a case that continues to draw community attention.

On Sept. 26, 2025, the court granted a motion filed by Long’s attorney, Charles Watson of The Law Office of Mark W. Watson, P.C., removing Long from house arrest.

The change followed a motion filed by Long’s attorney, Charles Watson, now part of the public case file, who argued that house arrest and electronic monitoring were “redundant conditions of release.” The filing also cited evidence that called into question the credibility of the allegations made against Long. Several key contradictions in the accuser’s claims were highlighted.

According to the filing:

•The accuser previously claimed a second-grade teacher sexually assaulted him before Long entered his life. That allegation was later recanted.

• “On the first date the accuser says he was abused, he claims that he was abused at home in the morning what would be during normal school hours.” However, official elementary school attendance records show he was present at school all day, making the claim impossible.

• The accuser also alleged that abuse occurred in February and May of 2020 while his mother, was at work. Employment records show the accuser’s mother was not employed during that period and did not return to work until August 2020.

Watson wrote in the motion that “the alleged victim’s veracity is zero. That conclusion is bolstered based upon ongoing information that has come to light about Mr. Long’s accuser, which includes him making false statements to the police.”

The court’s ruling allows Long to leave house arrest but maintains electronic monitoring. The case, State of Missouri vs. Davis Long (Case No. 25CD-CR00140-01), for the time being remains ongoing.