$12,000 available for Local Projects in El Dorado Springs

The El Dorado Springs Community Foundation will be accepting applications for its 2025 community grant round beginning October 1, 2025. All applications are due by 12 am, November 20, 2025. A total of $12,000 is available for programs and organizations in the El Dorado Springs community.

Applicants are asked to limit individual request amounts to $3,000 for each application. Projects are limited to those that demonstrate a plan to enhance the quality of life in our El Dorado Springs community.

Nonprofit agencies with 501(3) or similar tax-exempt status like schools, faith-based organizations or governmental entities are eligible to apply for grants. In awarding grants, the El Dorado Springs Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of the Ozarks will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or veteran status.

Eligible nonprofits can begin the application process online at: cfozarks.org/applyforgrants

For questions, please contact Kay Forest at 417-321-4815.

The El Dorado Springs Community Foundation was founded in 2001 through contributions made by local families with a mission to support projects that benefit citizens of all ages in El Dorado Springs and its community.

El Dorado Springs Community Foundation is an affiliate of Community Foundation of the Ozarks which was founded in 1973. CFO is one of the region’s largest public charitable foundations serving a network of donors, a total of 55 regional affiliate foundations like El Dorado Springs Community Foundation as well as nonprofit partners across central and southern Missouri.