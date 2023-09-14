LOCAL RESIDENTS CHOSEN AS MISSOURI FARM FAMILY FOR CEDAR COUNTY – Trevor and Holly Bough and family of Stockton were among the families honored during the 66th annual Missouri Farm Family Day, Aug. 14 at the Missouri State Fair.

The Bough family was selected as the Cedar County Missouri Farm Family by University of Missouri Extension in Cedar County and the local Farm Bureau. The family also includes Reagan (9) and Landon (7).

Each year, the fair sets aside a day to recognize farm families from across the state that are active in their communities, involved in agriculture, and/or participate in local outreach and extension programs such as 4-H or FFA.

The Bough family owns and operates a partnership with Trevor’s parents, Neal and Alisa Bough. The operation is a Certified organic egg layer operation and feed mill. The farm is made up of 240 acres where they also run cow/calf pairs and sheep.

The annual event is sponsored by five partner agencies: the Missouri Farm Bureau; the Missouri Department of Agriculture; the Missouri State Fair Commissioners; the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources; and MU Extension.

The event showcases the impact that Missouri farm families have on the economy and heritage of the state, said Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe. “These families are involved in agriculture activities in their communities and are active participants in local outreach and extension. As the premier showcase for Missouri agriculture, the Missouri State Fair is most certainly the appropriate place to celebrate these families.”

Front row from left:Reagan Bough and Landon Bough

Middle row from left: Trevor Bough and Holly Bough

Back row from left dignitaries: Nikki Cunningham, Missouri State Fair Commissioner; Sarah Traub, Interim Associate Vice Chancellor for MU Extension & Director of Education & Impact; Chris Daubert, MU Vice Chancellor & Dean, College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources; Kevin Roberts, Chairman, Missouri State Fair Commissioner; Jerald Andrews, Missouri State Fair Commissioner; Randy Little, Missouri State Fair Commissioner; Jamie Johansen, Missouri State Fair Commissioner; Todd Hayes, Vice President, Missouri Farm Bureau and Blake Rollins, Chief Administrative Officer, Missouri Farm Bureau.