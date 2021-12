FIVE BUSINESSES HIT – LITERALLY – Five El Dorado Springs businesses had objects large enough to shatter glass thrown into their offices sometime early on Wednesday, Nov. 24. Businesses at 120 West US Hwy. 54, 305 South Main, 103 South Main, 118 North Main and (pictured above) 125 N. Main, the El Dorado Springs Sun office got an extra shot of cold air on a chilly morning

The force of the glass breaking sent shards about 40 feet into the interior of the Sun office.