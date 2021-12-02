In a 32 page order on Monday, Nov. 29, US District Judge Matthew Schelp in the Eastern District of Missouri halted the vaccine mandate for health care workers in Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. These ten states had sued the Biden Administration over the rule requiring all health care workers to be vaccinated. Schelp ruled that the order issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid was issued improperly and likely exceeded Biden’s authority and gave the ten states a temporary victory.

Biden’s Nov. 5 order applied to heath workers in hospitals that receive federal funding through Medicaid or Medicare like Cedar County Memorial Hospital.

Information gathered from various sources including Galen Bacharier at the Springfield News-Leader.