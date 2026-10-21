From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A months-long investigation into a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Lodge near El Dorado Springs has resulted in 12 criminal charges against Brenton Lee Kafer, according to an October 15, 2026, press release issued by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities allege that between April 22 and September 9, 2026, the Eagles Lodge was targeted in four completed burglaries and two attempted burglaries.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, forced entry was made into the building during the completed burglaries, and cash was reported stolen.

Suspect encountered during surveillance

The investigation took a significant turn on September 9, when Cedar County deputies conducting surveillance at the property encountered a suspect.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the individual fled on foot after deputies ordered him to stop and left burglary tools behind.

The press release did not specify whether the suspect was apprehended that evening or provide additional details about the evidence collected during the investigation.

Judge issues warrant on 12 charges

On October 14, 2026, Judge Jacob Dawson issued an arrest warrant charging Brenton Lee Kafer with the following offenses:

• Six counts of second-degree burglary

• Four counts of stealing $750 or more

• Two counts of second-degree property damage

The warrant was subsequently served in Lawrence County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Judge Dawson ordered Kafer held without bond.

The charges include six burglary counts: four for the reported burglaries and two for attempted burglaries. However, the press release does not provide the individual charging documents or specify which alleged incident corresponds to each count.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assist

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office credited Deputy Tabitha Nance, Deputy Frank Brumfield, and the Midwest Missouri Career Criminal & Drug Task Force (MMCCDTF) with assisting in the investigation.

The task force is a cooperative law enforcement effort involving the sheriff’s offices of seven Missouri counties:

Bates, Barton, Cedar, Dade, Henry, St. Clair and Vernon.

Through shared personnel, resources, and intelligence, participating agencies work together to investigate criminal activity throughout west-central Missouri.

The Sheriff’s Office said the coordinated investigation helped build the case against Kafer.

Investigation Remains Open; Additional Charges Possible

Although an arrest warrant has been served and criminal charges have been filed, the investigation is not complete.

According to Chief Deputy Clay Jeffries, investigators may file additional charges as they continue reviewing information developed during the case.

The Sheriff’s Office also said evidence gathered during the investigation could help law enforcement solve other cases.

The department did not identify those cases or disclose whether investigators have established connections to other reported burglaries.

Rural Justice Report: What happens next?

With 12 charges filed and a no-bond order issued, Kafer’s case will proceed through the criminal justice system.

The October 15 press release did not specify the total amount of cash reportedly stolen.

Those details would require reviewing the criminal complaint, probable cause statement, and subsequent court filings.

The El Dorado Springs Sun’s Rural Justice Report will continue to follow the case and report significant developments as more information becomes available.

This report is based on the October 15, 2026, press release issued by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and attributed to Chief Deputy Clay Jeffries.

All charges are allegations. Brenton Lee Kafer is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.