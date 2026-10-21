After coming back to the office from the ribbon cutting for the oncology and infusion center a subscriber called from Kansas letting me know he didn’t get his paper. I knew he used to to live in the area. So I asked him what prompted the move? He said he moved to be closer to his cancer doctor.

I invited him to come home.

It was a beautiful day for the Chili Cookoff. The cookoff plus the CCMH Heath Fair kept things moving downtown.

The nippiness in the morning is a wonderful feeling, but I don’t think it will last. Did I hear something about 90 degree weather later this week?

KSL