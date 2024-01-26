Vernon County Deputy Brett Dawn has been named as the new Police Chief for El Dorado Springs, beginning Monday, Jan 29.

Dawn is a native of Adrian and currently lives south of Nevada. He has a BA in criminal justice and a MA in executive leadership.

He was in the US Army for nine years serving in the military police. He has worked in Vernon County, Pittsburg , Bates County and is currently in charge of security at Cottey College in Nevada.

Dawn said that his lifelong goal has been to be a police chief and the job in El Dorado Springs seems like a good fit.

Dawn is married and he and his wife have four children.