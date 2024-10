TWINS IT IS -Maya and Noah Steward, son and daughter of Stephanie and Scott Steward were crowned before the Bulldogs annual Homecoming game on Friday, Oct.18. BrynLea Ashbaker, daughter of Chevy Ashbaker and Savannah Adams was the Flower Girl and Matthew Carter , son of Ariel Swopes and Eric Carter was the Crown Bearer.

The Homecoming theme was “We’ve got the Beat.” The Bulldogs won the game against Sherwood 27-20.