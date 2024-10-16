Saturday, Oct. 19

7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Liquid Luck Coffee truck (cornbread waffles added for the day to go with your chili)

7:30 a.m. Cooking starts

8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Vendors: Art In The Park, Kool Crush, Cozy Creek Farms, Bios D’Arc Post Farms, C’s Dreamy Creations, Rippin and Flippin Stitches, Infinitely Linkt, Aunt Petes Designs, China Lynns Pecans, Aidy and Ardy, Backwood Creations and Designs, Ducks Unlimited, Country Corner Essentials, VFW Post, Cupcakes by Tiffany, H3 Creations (Hats, bar-epoxy tumblers, shirts, laser engraving)

10 a.m. Tim Wilson on stage in Bandstand

10:30 a.m. Kamber Cain Reasoner on stage in Bandstand

11 a.m. Chili judging and tasting begins

11 a.m. Cassy Henry on stage in Bandstand

11:30 a.m. Ginelle Esry Skakal on stage in Bandstand

12-noon to 1 p.m. Paula Newman and Linda Brewer Smith on stage in Bandstand

1 p.m. Kassy Wynes on stage in Bandstand

1:30 p.m. Paula Newman and Linda Brewer Smith on stage in Bandstand

El Dorado Springs Line Dancers will be in the Park dancing off and on from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Chili teams: CMH Clinic, Community Springs, CCMH, Dawson and Company, Masonic Lodge #1 and #2, Butters Best, Chili Thriller, Broadway Girl, BB Construction, Rick Tryon, Iron Horse, Campground