The El Dorado R-2 Board of Education met for its regular board meeting on March 11, 2021. All members were present.

In open session, the board approved the consent agenda and watched a demonstration of the FFA Parliamentary Procedure Team. Macy Stauffer spoke the creed. The board received a thank you note from the 5th grade team of teachers.

In old business, the board heard the COVID-19 status update and recommended a change in our mitigation phase-out plan, which was announced earlier. Working on updated mask polic – lifting of mask restrictions. The board then saw a document which is a list of current and ongoing district initiatives and this summer’s construction and maintenance priorities.

Summer 2021 capital improvements: roof repair – Ag Building, food lab, greenhouse, update chem lab, art rom, flooring, SB/BB dugouts . Outside projects – track refinish, gym floors, window finf on HS upstairs.

In new business, the board heard a summary of our “Evaluate” testing and an analysis of results and a staffing proposal. This staffing proposal included a reduction of 1.6 FTE from current staffing levels. The board approved changes to administrative job duties.

The board then recognized Benny Brower, an outgoing member of the board who has served the district for 24 years. Benny’s wisdom and guidance will be missed on the board.

During closed session, the board took the following actions:

• Accepted resignations from the following individuals:

• Kaley Lyons

• Chelsey Nissley

• Jason Bryant

• Joel Braden (Resigned as V B Basketball Coach)

• The board voted to hire Norman Carr for the position of Technology Director

• The board voted to grant tenure status to the following individuals:

• Traci Adams

• Tabetha Culbertson

• Erica Murray

• Khloe Murrell

• Amanda Obert

• Sara McKlintic

• Christina McKinney

• The board voted to rehire all other current non-tenured staff.

• The board voted to hire Klarisa Norman as an elementary teacher.