CCMH’s SENIOR LIFE SOLUTIONS IS PROGRAM OF THE YEAR AWARD FINALIST– Cedar County Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce that the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Senior Life Solutions program, has received the award for 2020 Program of the Year Award Finalist.

To date, there are nearly 100 Senior Life Solutions programs across 27 states nationally. Top performing employees and programs are recognized annually based on their excellence in demonstrating the program’s values of care, compliance, and community. This year, a total of five individuals and programs received this significant recognition and nine programs were named a finalist. Award recipients demonstrated outstanding patient care, excellent comprehension and execution of compliance regulations, and strong community engagement.

Award recipient Program Director Hollee Cross, RN said, “Our team is so very honored to receive this exciting news, especially in light of this past year when the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged everyone to not only continue services but to excel. We are constantly moving forward in an effort to provide the best care for our patients as we serve this outstanding community of people.”

Cedar County Memorial Hospital Senior Life Solutions is an intensive outpatient group therapy program designed to meet the unique needs of senior adults living with symptoms of age-related depression or anxiety, dealing with difficult life transitions, a recent health diagnosis, or the loss of a loved one. The program staff includes a board-certified psychiatrist, licensed social workers, a registered nurse, and other professionals dedicated to the emotional well-being of seniors in the community.

Anyone can refer an individual to the program including family members, physicians, self-referrals, or other health professionals.

For more information, call the – Cedar County Memorial Hospital Senior Life Solutions program at 417-876-3653.

Founded in 2003, Cedar County Memorial Hospital Senior Life Solutions is managed by Psychiatric Medical Care (PMC), a leading behavioral healthcare management company. Focused on addressing the needs of rural and underserved communities, PMC manages inpatient behavioral health units, intensive outpatient programs, and telehealth services in more than 25 states. The company’s services provide evaluation and treatment for patients suffering from depression, anxiety, mood disorders, memory problems, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other behavioral health problems.

Pictured from left: Amy Landrigan, MA, PMC Regional Director; Faith Trussell, MSN, PMH RN-BC; PMC Senior Director of Clinical Services; Denise Johnson, Office Coordinator; Gayla West, SLS Patient Coordinator; Hollee Cross, RN, SLS Program Director.