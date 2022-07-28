“The Picnic went pretty well. We didn’t have any major problems,” City Manager

Bruce Rogers said Monday. He doesn’t yet have all the bills in so he can’t give a dollar figure on the Picnic.

He said that in the past, the vendors and the carnival people got confused about when the Picnic would be held. The Council removed the confusion when it voted to hold the Picnic on the third weekend each year.

He said he thought, “the crowd was steady and above average. The Optimists sold out Thursday and Friday night fairly early. I talked to them and they said they always ordered the same amount. The Lions Club sold our Friday night.”

The Sun will have final report when he city manager gets all the bills in.