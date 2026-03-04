ECS BOYS WIN AT MCSAA DIVISION III CHAMPIONSHIP IN JOPLIN – The El Dorado Christian School boys basketball team slipped into the state championship books with a 42-41 win against the Heartland Eagles from Bethel this passed weekend.

Pictured are, from left: Caleb Pyle, Isaac Hubbard, Isaiah Rhodes, Cherokee Fogle, Camren Reasoner, Coach Montie Rhondes, Ethan Dodson, Jon Cole, Jesse Millsap, Jack Bland, Brandon Geigley, Assistant Coach Josh Pyle and Athletic Director Steve Altheide.