TREY GRAVES MAKES BULLDOG HISTORY- Trey Graves, 195 pound senior at Eldo High School brought home the 1st medal in school history Wednesday, March 12 at the Missouri State Wrestling Tournament.

Trey started his season winning the Lone Jack Tournament in December. After a very tough match with a class 2 wrestler Trey brought home 2nd place at the Conference Tournament. On February 13 the team traveled to Butler to compete in the Class 1 District 4 Tournament, Trey was one of two Eldo wrestlers to bring home Championship Medals. This was a 1st ever in history for Eldo Wrestling.

On February 27 six of the boys traveled to Versailles to complete in the Class 1 Section 2 Tournament. Trey then brought home the 1st ever Class 1 Sectional Championship for Eldo Wrestling history.

On March 10 Eldo Wrestling took three boys to compete in the Missouri State Wrestling Tournament. Trey faced two tough wrestlers in the Semifinals and the Quarterfinals clinching him a spot in the 195 Championship match. After 6 long minutes Trey brought home the 195 runner-up Silver medal making him the 1st wrestler in Eldo history to place at the State Tournament.

Trey represented his school and community with lots of pride. He wants to thank his parents Andy and Jodi Graves, Wyatt and Olivia Graves, Breanna Rhoades, his grandparents Jesse and Joyce Watts, Michael and Lorena Graves, the rest of his family, his friends, teachers, school staff, community and his coaches Daniel Stantorf and Todd Mowery for cheering him on all 4 years in high school and most of all this year his last year as an El Dorado Bulldog Wrestler. Trey plans to continue the next chapter of his life and wrestle at college.