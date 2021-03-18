CCMH Easter Egg Hunt on (hopefully)

At the monthly meeting of the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees, the board decided to have their Annual Easter Egg Hunt. According to Marketing Coordinator Jeanne Hoagland, the event will be at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31.

The Cedar County Commissioners met with the Board to discuss the sale of the building they own in Stockton. Presiding Commissioner Marlin Collins reviewed legal information that the board would need to know as the building is marketed. He said the board could hire a realtor and enter into a contract with a purchaser approved by a commission resolution. Several years ago the building was appraised for 1.5 million.

Present for the meeting were board members Judy Renn, Brent Bland, Julia Phillips and Marvin Manring by phone and Board President Michelle LaRoux, as well as Board Secretary Diana Pyle, CNO Marie Mitchell, CEO Jan Witt, CFO Carla Gilbert and Hospital Attorney Brian Breckenridge.

Gilbert told the board that the hospital had 362 days cash-on-hand. It was mentioned that the “Gold Standard” for rural hospitals is 395.

The board set their next meeting for reorganization at 9 a.m. on April 12. The election is April 5. The joint meeting with the medical staff will meet at 6 p.m. on April 26.