The Cedar County Emergency Management Director and the Cedar County Commission are implementing a countywide burn ban for Cedar County, due to insufficient rainfalls reestablishing drought conditions.

This ban is in effect as of this date until, or unless conditions improve to remove the ban, at which time notice will be provided to the public.

Thank you,

Kenneth Thornton, Presiding Commissioner

Don Boultinghouse, Northern Commissioner

Ted Anderson, Southern Commissioner

Arlo Rupke, Emergency Manager