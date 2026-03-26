By Melanie Chance

Residents who have ever considered running for county or state office still have time to file for the upcoming 2026 election cycle, as candidate filing remains open through March 31.

The current filing period applies to county offices, township positions, and state legislative races, not city offices. Municipal elections are held separately, and the next city election will take place in April.

Positions currently open for filing include county offices such as Presiding Commissioner, Cedar County Clerk, Treasurer, Collector, Recorder, and Prosecutor; Associate Circuit Judge; and township committee positions, among others. State offices, including Missouri House and Senate seats, are also part of the current filing period.

Local election officials say the filing period is an opportunity for citizens who want to be involved in their community to step forward and run for office.

Those wishing to file for county office must do so through the Cedar County Clerk’s Office, while candidates for state offices file through the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office.

Officials note that filing for the April election has already closed, and that the election will be limited to city and school district races. The current filing period is for offices that will appear on the August 2026 Primary and November 2026 General Election ballots.

Candidate filing closes at 5 p.m. on March 31, 2026.

The El Dorado Springs Sun will continue to publish weekly updates on who has filed for local and state offices as the deadline approaches.