By Melanie Chance

The Cedar County Republican Central Committee will host its annual Lincoln Day Gala on Wednesday, April 15, at the Ray Zumwalt Expo Center in Stockton, with this year’s event recognizing the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Organizers say the evening will include a social hour, dinner, guest speakers, and a silent auction, with attendees from across Cedar County and surrounding communities.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. for the social hour, followed by the program and dinner at 6 p.m. A silent auction will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The meal will be provided by Hillbilly Express Catering.

Scheduled keynote speakers include Missouri Lt. Gov. David Wasinger, Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins, and Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick.

All local Republican candidates running for office are invited to attend and will be recognized during the event. Organizers noted the evening is designed as a time for fellowship and conversation, giving those in attendance the chance to meet candidates and speak with them individually.

Tickets are $30 per person and must be purchased in advance. Beginning Monday, March 23, tickets will be available at Evans Drug in El Dorado Springs, Hammons Emporium in Stockton, and Sac River Building Supply in Stockton. Tickets may also be ordered by calling 417-840-1466 to arrange pickup.

Committee members said the annual Lincoln Day event serves as a fundraiser for the county party and also provides residents with an opportunity to meet elected officials, visit with neighbors, and discuss current issues.

Cedar County Republican Central Committee Chair Dr. Sam Alexander said this year’s event carries added significance as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary.

“This year’s event is especially meaningful as we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary,” Alexander said. “We look forward to bringing people together for an evening of fellowship, good food and conversation about the future of our community and our country.”

The Ray Zumwalt Expo Center is located on RB Road in Stockton.

To learn more, you can follow The Cedar County Republican Central Committee’s social media FB page or call Marsha Alexander at 417-840-1466.