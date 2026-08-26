Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is proud to honor Carlos Cary for his extraordinary achievement of being inducted into the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Hall of Fame in recognition of his dedication and commitment to blood donation.

Reaching the Hall of Fame requires donating 160 blood products, a milestone that represents years of faithfully showing up for others. Carlos answered the call time and time again, giving his time and compassion to help patients and families throughout our communities. His commitment is a powerful example of how one person can make a lasting difference in the lives of others.

Carlos’ name now joins the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Hall of Fame wall at the Springfield donor center, serving as a lasting reminder of the hope he has helped provide patients in need. He was presented with a special Hall of Fame certificate and pin in recognition of his remarkable achievement and years of service to our community.

With each blood donation having the potential to save up to three lives, Carlos’ 160 donations have helped save or impacted as many as 480 lives. Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is deeply grateful to Carlos for his extraordinary commitment and for the countless patients he has helped through his generosity.