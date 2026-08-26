We have Renaissance Festival tickets! The festival is open Saturday, Sunday and Holidays from September 5– Oct. 18. Come put your name and phone number in the red bowl on the front counter. We will also have a QR code to scan and enter. We’ll start drawing names on Sept 3.

In addition, we have tickets to Knights of Lights which is late Nov. through Dec. 31. We’ll give those away also starting in November.

I would really like for someone to come to my house and mow my grass. Actually the weeds have overgrown the grass, I think I made this plea a few months ago. It is even worse now – Scary.

School has started. I’m thinking you already know this. Please pay attention to cross walks and school busses and young drivers.

I was scratching my head as few days ago. It felt so good I just kept scratching until Davis asked me if I had hair pets.

KSL