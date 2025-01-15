The Cedar County Ambulance District will have their own logo on the district’s five ambulances on April 1, 2025. For the past 12years the district has contracted with Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, Mo to run the ambulances for Cedar County,

Last week the Sun sat down CCAD Board President Rusty Norval and new director Tom Ryan.

Ryan mentioned that a lot of citizens don’t understand that the ambulance district owns everything they use – the ambulance barns in El Dorado Springs and Stockton, all the equipment in all five ambulances. The District pays all the employees and maintains the equipment and trucks. They are currently replacing the computer system. The only thing they don’t own is the medicine on the trucks. That will be fully supplied on April 1.

The ambulance board consists of six elected members who represent specific areas in the county. District 1 & 2 (El Dorado Springs) are represented by Evelyn Boyle and Rusty Norval, District 3 (Blackjack) represented by Diana Johnson, District 4 (Caplinger) represented by Danny Finch, District 5 (Stockton) represented by Robert Graves and District 6 (Jerico) represented by Jordan Hadley.

Norval said that the Ambulance District has been working on this for nine years and feel it is the best way to take care of Cedar County.

Norval said that, “this move makes sure that the CCAD takes care of Cedar County citizens first, our employees and our equipment.”

Norval added that Cedar County Memorial Hospital is the biggest user of the ambulance service.

When asked why now, Norval responded, “It’s time.”