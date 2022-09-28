At the Wed., September 21, meeting of the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board of Directors adopted a social media policy for all employees. The purpose of the policy is two-fold: 1) to protect CCMH from being denigrated or harmed by comments made by employees or former employees on social media platforms: 2) to ensure that all employees understand CCMH’s position on statements made via social media platforms towards or on behalf of CCMH. The policy also stated that CCMH employees are viewed by the hospital’s patients, customers, vendors and stakeholders at large as representatives of CCMH. Whether or not employees specifically reference or discuss the work they do, their participation on social media platforms is a reflection on CCMH. This policy is entity-wide and covers all employees.

Directors Marvin Manring, Michele Leroux, David Bozarth and Katie McGee were present. Director Judy Renn was absent.

The August income statement was presented as follows:

Sept. 21, 2022

Financial Statement Analysis

Income Statement: Aug. 21, 2022

Revenue:

Total Gross Revenue for August was $2,928,867 which was $528,645 higher than budget and Total Gross Revenue for FY2023 was $16,968,893 which was $167,338 over budget.

• Hospital revenue was $2,517,343 which was $319,869 over budget. Expenses totaled $1,056,818 which was $266,158 over budget.

• Emergency Department visits were 350, totaling $360,143 in revenue which was over budget $80,976. There were seven admissions from ED for a 2% admissions rate.

• Medical Mall RHC had 751 visits resulting in $246,622 which was $163,539 over budget. However, Dr. Wyant completed many past due charts in September resulting in increased revenue for August.

• Specialty Clinic visits revenue totaled $164,898 which was $45,031 over budget. Expenses totaled $49,784 which was $12,692 under budget.

Expenses:

Total expenses for August was $1,783,612 which was $428,861 higher than budget and total expenses for FY2022 was $10,330,113 which is $846,861 higher than budget.

• Employee health and other benefits which were $113,273 which was over budget by $65,335. This was due to an increase in the amount of claims paid in September.

• Total Operating Loss was $101,412 for the month and $1,324,463 for the fiscal year.

Cash Flow for the month was a negative $119,896 resulting in ending cash and investments of $8,614,394.

Chris Roe, RN-ASN, was appointed to the position of Infection Control Nurse.

Craig Browning was appointed as Lab Manager. Browning has spent three weeks revising policies and procedures.

The board voted to go into closed session. There was no report from that session.