The El Dorado Springs City Council met on Monday, Sept.19. Council members Glenda Baker Gabby Kinnett, Nathan Murrell and Mayor Cory Gayman were present along with City Manager Bruce Rogers and City Clerk Kandi Baldwin. Councilman Jim Luster was absent.

The council received a letter form Camp Galilee requesting that the City abandon the furthest end of E. Martin St. from N. Vernon St east. The letter stated that over the last two years Camp Galilee has had a large number of vehicles driving into the camp that are not affiliated with the camp and it has become a safety issue for the campers and staff. The camp would like to install a gate approximately 50 yards west of the office building closing off the far East end of East Martin. If the city agrees to abandon the street this will take away the rights which go along with the road being an official street. Currently the camp has no right to ask someone who is walking, parking, or driving on the section of road to leave.

The council granted Tracy Barger her request to shut off West Spring Street from Main to the Community Center for the Spooktacular which is Oct. 29.

The Chamber of Commerce requested that the Christmas Lighting be on Monday, Nov. 21 and the Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The council heard budget requests for the Department heads.