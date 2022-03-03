The Cedar County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) Board of Trustees met for a special session on Wednesday, Feb. 23 to review and approve contracts and work orders with Tindle & Associates LLC Healthcare Consulting. Tindle & Associates will serve as interim leadership at CCMH, managing the daily operations of the hospital and leading the search for a permanent CEO; one that is the right fit for CCMH and the communities it serves.

“The hiring of a new CEO for Cedar County Memorial Hospital is one of the most important decisions our board will make,” explains Michelle Leroux, Board Chairman, CCMH. “While the thorough search for a permanent CEO takes place, it is important that CCMH operations remain seamlessly on track. Jeff Tindle, President and CEO of Tindle & Associates, has over 40 years of experience in assisting organizations in similar situations and the Board is confident in his ability to support CCMH’s strategic objectives, setting the stage for success for the next permanent leader.”

CCMH is not unlike other hospitals that find themselves seeking new leadership. Interim teams are often utilized to assist with succession planning, operational effectiveness, patient satisfaction, and more. This interim team will support the overall organizational agenda, allowing the Board to take the time necessary to properly fill the CEO position at CCMH.

“As a second-generation hospital CEO, who has spent the vast majority of my career working in and with rural hospitals, I have a strong passion and belief that rural healthcare is essential and with the right support can survive and prove the necessary services to the communities they serve,” said Tindle. Tindle further said, “I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to work with CCMH over the next several months.”

About Jeff A. Tindle

Tindle is the former CEO of Carroll County Memorial Hospital, retiring on June 30, 2021. He began his service at Carroll County Memorial Hospital as Associate Administrator and CFO on September 24, 2007. Jeff was promoted to CEO in November 2011.

Before joining Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Jeff served as the Associate Executive Director of the Missouri School Boards’ Association, but much of his more than 40-year career has been in various executive positions in health care management. His experience includes 18-years as President and CEO of The Association of Independent Hospitals and AIH Services Inc., Sr. Managing Healthcare Consultant for BKD, LLP, President of Tindle & Associates (Healthcare Consulting), and CEO of Nevada Regional Medical Center.

Jeff is a strong believer in public service as evidenced by serving as a member of the Lee’s Summit R-7 Board of Education for 12 years, three of those as President and two as Vice President. Jeff has served on many Boards throughout the Kansas City area including Baptist-Trinity Lutheran Foundation, Cabot Westside Clinic, Len Dawson Scholarship, Mark Twain Bank Advisory Board, Association of Healthcare Executives, Lee’s Summit R-7 Education Foundation, and Greater Kansas City Cooperating School Board Association.

He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the areas of hospital/association operations, financial management, process improvement, strategic planning, executive recruitment, and consulting. Presently Jeff serves as Past President of the Carrollton Kiwanis Club, Past President of Carrollton Economic Alliance, Past President Carrollton Area YMCA, Missouri Hospital Association Board 2017-2021, AHA Regional Policy Board 2017-2021, Missouri Hospital Association Northwest District Council President for 2014 and on various Carrollton R-7 School District committees. Jeff also served on the Cerner National Policy Committee 2014-2018.

His primary responsibilities with Carroll County Memorial Hospital included: Operations, Physician Practice Management, Board Relations, Finance, Strategic Planning, EMR Solution (Cerner), and Sr. Executive of the Leadership Council.

Jeff is a frequent speaker throughout the Midwest and National conferences, including speaking at the annual Cerner Health Conference in Kansas City, 2011-2017, 2017, Cerner Community Works Summit 2013-14, 2017, and HIMSS annual conference in Los Vegas in 2012 and 2015. Jeff consults with a variety of healthcare institutions but has a passion for rural healthcare facilities.

Jeff received his Master of Hospital Administration and Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Missouri.

Jeff resides at Lake of the Ozarks with his wife of 43 years Tammie. He has 2 daughters, both graduates of the University of Missouri, Jessi and Julie. Jessi has two daughters Tinlee (9) and Emersyn (8). Julie has a son, Jack (8).