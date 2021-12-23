During the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday, Dec 15, the trustees decided to move forward with the proposal by Chief Nursing Officer Marie Mitchell to establish a tuition reimbursement program for LPN’s that want to become RN’s.

Under the program, CCMH will reimburse up to $4,500 for each successfully completed semester of the CCNE (Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education) accredited LPN-to RN Bridge Program curriculum offered by a CNNE accredited college.

The employee must earn a “C” or better in each course taken. If the course is Pass/Fail, “Pass” is acceptable. Upon successful completion of the LPN-to-RN program and passing the N—CLEX examination, the new RN’s remaining commitment to CCMH will be to maintain full time eligible employment at CCMH for no less that 36 months.

During the meeting the trustees also accepted Dr. Rick Casey’s notice of resignation as an attending physician. Dr. Casey will continue to practice at the Mercy Clinic in El Dorado Springs.

Present for the meeting were trustees David Bozarth, Judi Renn, President Michell LaRoux, Marvin Manring and Julia Phillips by phone, CEO Jana Witt, CNO Marie Mitchell, Director of Finance Carla Gilbert, Diana Pyle and Attorney Brian Breckenridge.

During Witt’s report, she said the MHA had sent out an advisory on 12/02/2021 stating the Missouri Hospitals would see major Medicare payment cuts beginning 01/01/2022 unless congress took action to prevent them. The 2% Medicare sequestration was to be reinstated along with the additional 4% reduction in Medicare PAYGO Law. MHA urged its member hospitals to contact their U.S. Representatives and Senators urging them to take action.

Witt reported that the fund raiser proceeds were $15,113.97. The money will be used to purchase a patient bed for $6,000 and six patient recliners at $1,650 each.

Results from the closed session:

A motion was made to approve an addendum for Rheumatology services from Dr. Anthony Tay to Dr. Amar Daud, M.D. effective March 1, 2022;

A motion was made to approve an agreement with LifeStat, LLC, to provide inpatient coverage of relief for inpatient services for Dr. Andrew Wyant due to the resignation of Dr. Rick Casey effective 12/31/2021;

Motion was made to approve the following staff for credentialing: Dr. Caleb Pace, Associate – Podiatry Services; Motion was made to move forward with a Strategic Positioning Project with CliftonLarsenAllen (CLA) for consultant services.