Reported cases since beginning of COVID-19 pandemic (2,016-64 new cases this past week-home tested are not all reporting)

Active COVID-19 cases (39)

Cases in Stockton (30)

Cases in El Dorado Springs (31)

Cases in Jerico Springs (1)

Cases in Dadeville (0)

Cases in Fair Play(1)

Cases in Humansville(1)

# of deaths (33 confirmed PCR, 8 by antigen. Updated Dec. 2).

Total Cedar County Test Count

(total of negative line list + # positive cases)

Negative Cedar County Test Count (33,309 reported to CCHD on Dec. 19).

Positive Cedar County Test Count (2,016)