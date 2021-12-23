Reported cases since beginning of COVID-19 pandemic (2,016-64 new cases this past week-home tested are not all reporting)
Active COVID-19 cases (39)
Cases in Stockton (30)
Cases in El Dorado Springs (31)
Cases in Jerico Springs (1)
Cases in Dadeville (0)
Cases in Fair Play(1)
Cases in Humansville(1)
# of deaths (33 confirmed PCR, 8 by antigen. Updated Dec. 2).
Total Cedar County Test Count
(total of negative line list + # positive cases)
Negative Cedar County Test Count (33,309 reported to CCHD on Dec. 19).
Positive Cedar County Test Count (2,016)
