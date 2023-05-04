At the Tuesday, April 25, meeting of the, Cedar County Memorial Board of Trustees CFO Carla Gilbert said, “It is the first time in several years since I have been able to present such a positive financial statement.” She reported that total gross operating revenue was $2,762, 299. She also said that the cash balance for the hospital had increased by 1.5 million with Days Cash on Hand at 198.

Present for the meeting were board members Michelle Leroux, Katie McGee, Judy Renn and Marvin Manring. Board member David Bozarth was absent. Also present were CEO Terry Nichols, CEO Executive Secretary Heather Johnson, DON BreAnn Jackson and HR Director Angie Nations.

The board reorganized, keeping the same officers they had. Manring as President, Renn as vice-president and Bozarth as sec/treas.

The board heard and accepted a proposal from Block Imaging about having an MRI available at the hospital five days a week. The start-up cost would be $16,900 which would include training, delivery and set up. Nichols said the new machine would have a bigger bore than the one currently used.

Nichols said there would be an open house at the Stockton Clinic in Thursday, April 27, and it would be officially open on May 1. A chamber luncheon and ribbon cutting is scheduled for May 17.

Nichols also said that the hospital was very close to having the new nurse call system up and running.

Nichols told the board that Murray Company has been hired to act on behalf of the hospital as a representative in selecting a master planning team and also facilitating of the master planning process with an architect.