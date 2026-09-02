Cedar County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) is pleased to announce the reopening of its facility located at 807 Owen Mill Rd. in Stockton. While the location has experienced periods of opening and closure in the past, hospital leadership is focused on a stable future for the space, one that serves both public health needs and community growth.

CCMH is actively working to determine which clinical services will be best suited to serve the Stockton community and make full use of the space. In the meantime, the hospital is celebrating a major milestone for the site: the return of essential public health programs to the area.

Return of Health Department & WIC Services

Beginning Monday, August 3, the building will once again be home to the Cedar County Health Department and the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program. Services will be available Mondays and Tuesdays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with the potential to expand to additional days based on demand.

“We’re happy to partner with the health department to bring their services back to the Stockton community,” said Don Carpenter, CCMH Chief Executive Officer. “If those services see strong use, the health department has indicated they may expand beyond their initial two-day schedule.”

Public Tornado Shelter Access

The facility’s basement will serve as an accessible tornado shelter for the local community during severe weather, available during the same regular hours as WIC and Health Department services (Mondays and Tuesdays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.). Hospital administration is actively exploring ways to expand shelter access beyond those hours so it can be available whenever severe weather strikes.

Introducing the Cedar County Leadership Center

To further support local growth, CCMH is offering the facility’s conference room to the public as the newly designated Cedar County Leadership Center. Local businesses, community organizations, and civic groups are invited to use the professional space for leadership development, training, and meetings at no charge. Organizations interested in reserving the space can submit a request through the hospital website or contact the CCMH Executive Assistant directly at 417-876-3929.