Community members are invited to go wild about saving lives by donating blood at the El Dorado Springs Community Blood Drive on Thursday, September 17. Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) and Dickerson Park Zoo are partnering throughout September and October to help boost the regional blood supply for local patients.

Successful donors will receive a voucher for two free general admissions to the Dickerson Park Zoo, a $38 value, along with a limited-edition otter themed T-shirt while supplies last.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks donors provide every drop of blood for patients at Cedar County Memorial Hospital, as well as dozens of hospitals across the Ozarks. El Dorado Springs area residents will have the opportunity to donate at the following location:

El Dorado Springs Community Blood Drive

Church of Christ – Fellowship Hall

302 E. Hospital Road,

El Dorado Springs

12 to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 17

“There are so many reasons you ‘otter’ give blood,” said Michelle Teter, Media Relations Representative for Community Blood Center of the Ozarks. “Every donation has the power to help save the life of a neighbor, friend or loved one. We are excited to once again partner with Dickerson Park Zoo to offer the lifesaving heroes in our community a fun and valuable incentive. Whether you are donating for the first time or have given for years, your blood donation helps ensure local patients receive the lifesaving transfusions they need.”

Photo identification is required. Donors should eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of fluids prior to donating. Eligible donors must be at least 16 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and have not donated blood within the past 56 days.

Appointments are strongly encouraged to help reduce wait times. To schedule an appointment, visit www.cbco.org/zoo or call 417-227-5006.

On behalf of local hospital patients, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks thanks blood donors from across the region for giving life to your community.