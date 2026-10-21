A RIBBON CUTTING FOR NEW ONCOLOGY AND INFUSION CENTER – Sponsored by the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce, the ribbon cutting event for the oncology and infusion center drew quite a crowd to the hospital’s atrium on Monday, Oct. 19, for the noon event.

Hospital CEO Don Carpenter, (center) hospital oncologist Manan Mehta MD, (left) and chief medical officer of Main Street Health Pallav Mehta MD, (right) had the honor of introducing the new center to the public.

Cedar County Memorial Hospital board Member Greg Caster told the Sun that Main Street Health had approached the hospital in March to form a partnership to provide an oncology and infusion clinic center to our under served community.