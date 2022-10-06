This one is for you Cedar County!

This is a friendly competition between El Dorado Springs and Stockton and we need your help!

Your team captains are The El Dorado Sun team El Dorado and Cedar County Republican team Stockton!

How will this work? We are going to have a food drive to fill up the local food pantries in your town.

The drop off location for El Dorado will be The El Dorado Sun. The drop off location for Stockton will be at the Cedar County Republican.

How will we determine the winner? We have a truck and trailer for both locations that will be weighed prior to the food being loaded! Each location will have ONLY FOUR HOURS to have drop off, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

After the time is up. Both trucks will be weighed and the town with the most food will win. Whichever team loses their captain (newspaper) will donate $50 to their opponents athletic booster club.

All the food donated in Stockton will be donated to SAMA. All the food donated in El Dorado will be donated to Hope Center.

All food items should be non perishable and not expired food items. We look forward to seeing which town shows up and shows off for this great cause.

A huge ‘THANK YOU’ to The MFA in El Dorado Springs for so graciously allowing us to use their scales and to the Stockton Seed House.