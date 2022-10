Friday evening, Oct. 7, from 4 – 7:30 there will be a benefit fundraiser at the Fair Haven Park near Harwood.

The menu includes fried fish and hush puppies, baked beans and coleslaw and homemade bread and butter. Desserts include freshly cranked ice cream and homemade pies baked by the community ladies.

Your Free Will donation goes to Stoney Creek, Walnut Creek and Shady Lawn Schools.

For more info, contact Daniel at 417-321-5982.