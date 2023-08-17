Cedar County – The Cedar County Route M bridge over Bear Creek east of Stockton will be CLOSED for up to 120 days beginning the week of Aug. 21, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Contractor crews will replace the current single-lane bridge with a new structure, which will be widened to 24 feet to accommodate two lanes of traffic. The bridge will include new barrier walls, guardrail on the bridge ends and permanent pavement striping.

The current bridge was built in 1953 and is in deteriorating condition. Approximately 755 vehicles cross the bridge daily.

Traffic impacts:

All lanes of Route M CLOSED at the bridge for the duration of the project

Drivers will have access to entrances and driveways at either end of the bridge but will not be able to travel through the work zone

No signed detours

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes around the work zone

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or unforeseen delays will alter the work schedule.

This contract also includes replacement of the Route AA/Turkey Creek bridge southwest of Humansville. That project began June 19.

Project background:

Prime Contractor: Phillips Hardy Inc., Columbia

Completion Date: August 1, 2024

Total project cost: $2.6 million